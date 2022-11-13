Doctors’ Migration Not Peculiar To Nigeria – Health Minister

Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has explained that the migration of doctors to foreign countries is not peculiar to Nigeria.

Ehanire noted that the Federal Government was only concerned with the experienced medical personnel who left the country, saying the FG was working on how to make them still offer virtual service to Nigeria.

The minister disclosed this when he was featured on the News Agency of Nigeria ministerial forum in Abuja on Sunday.

The Minister stated revealed that Federal Government is working towards improving the condition of service of Nigerian doctors to check the migration of the medical personnel.

Also Read: Obi Creating Jobs Abroad, Importing Unemployment To Nigeria – Oshiomhole

He said, “At a very senior level of those who have had postgraduate training, we are doing everything we can to improve the conditions of service.

“The health reform committee set up by the President is working and looking at that; we have been talking with the Ministry of Labour on how to do that.

“We are also talking about engaging those who have spent many years abroad; who are specialists who are highly specialised, and who know a lot of high tech medicine, to engage them to work with us even if it is virtually so they can do virtual consultations.”