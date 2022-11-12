Don’t Make Singles Disrespect Marriage Institution – Mike Bamiloye To People With Broken Marriages

Pastor Mike Bamiloye has urged people with broken marriages never to advise single ladies to disrespect the marriage institution.

The Evangelist gave this warning through his verified Facebook page yesterday.

Mike made this advice because he believes some people are also enjoying their marriages, so nobody should mislead others because of their negative experiences.

ALSO READ: Percentage Of Wife Beaters Are Minimal – Filmmaker Mike Bamiloye Opines

He wrote: “If you have got a Broken Marriage, Don’t ever advise the single ladies not to respect the marriage institution.”

Many of his followers agreed with the opinion of the popular Evangelist. Some also opined that single mothers are amongst the biggest threats marriages face.