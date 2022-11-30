€100m Price Tag On Osimhen Is ‘Crazy’ – Man United

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, has shown interest in bringing Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen to Old Trafford, but the Red Devils have made it clear that they will not be meeting the €100m price tag that Napoli have put on their striker.

Sky Germany reported that the English top flight club have made Osimhen one of their top targets, but they find the price tag Napoli have put on his head ‘crazy.’

Osimhen scored 14 goals in 27 games last year and has already netted nine goals in 11 matches this term for Luciano Spalletti’s side.

Osimhen has other admirers in the Premier League and there have been links to Tottenham Hotspur.

Italian transfer reporter Enrico De Lellis has told Calciomercato that Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is urging the club to sign Osimhen.

It might be difficult to see Tottenham spending £86m on a new striker, unless Harry Kane is on his way out, which is unlikely.