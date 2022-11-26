EFFC Arraigns Indian Over N816m Fraud In Lagos

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday arraigned an Indian, Chandra Singh, before an Ikeja Special Offences Court over a N816 million fraud.

The EFCC counsel, Mrs Bilikisu Buhari, told the court that the defendant on or before January 1, 2021, while in the employment of African Natural Resources and Mines Ltd solicited indirectly to confer undue advantage for his company, CVN Engineering Ltd, in order that he influenced his employee to award a supply costing N365m to CVN Engineering Ltd.

The anti-graft agency also said that the defendant solicited indirectly to confer undue advantage for his company, Neo Paints Nigeria Ltd, in order that he influenced his employee to award a supply costing N451m to Neo Paints Nigeria Ltd.

The prosecution also submitted that the defendant dishonestly retained the sum of $4,150 USD belonging to African Natural Resources and Mines Ltd.

He pleaded “not guilty” to all the counts.

Some of the counts reads: “That Chandra Prankash Singh, on or before 1st of January, 2021, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, whilst in the employment of African Natural Resources and Mines Limited, solicited indirectly to confer undue advantage for your company, CVN Engineering Limited, in order that you influence your employee to award the supply of items costing N365,757,457.00 to CVN Engineering Limited.”

“That Chandra Prankash Singh, on or before 1st of January, 2021, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, whilst in the employment of African Natural Resources and Mines Limited, solicited indirectly to confer undue advantage for your company, Neo Paints Nigeria Limited, in order that you influence your employee to award the supply of items costing N243,141,638.75 to Neo Paints Nigeria Limited.”

Sequel to his no guilty plea, the prosecution Counsel, Bilikisu Buhari, prayed the court to remand the defendant at the Correctional Centre.

“We are also ready to open trial and have witnesses in court,” the statement quoted the Counsel to have said.

The defence counsel, Hassan Olanrewaju, however, informed the court of the bail application for his client, and requested a short adjournment to enable him prepare for the trial.

“I was only served with the amended information and proof of evidence this morning in court, and it will only be fair to be given time to prepare,” he said.

Consequently, Justice Ijelu adjourned till November 30, 2022 for hearing of the bail application and commencement of trial.

The judge also ordered that the defendant be remanded in the Ikoyi Correctional facility.