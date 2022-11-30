El-Rufai Is To Blame For LP Women Leader’s Death – Labour Party

Kenneth Okonkwo, a spokesman for the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, has blamed Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai for the murder of Victoria Chintex, a female leader of the Labour Party (LP).

Chintex was shot killed while her husband was wounded by gunfire after an unknown gunmen broke into her home in Kaduna on Monday night, November 28, 2022.

The Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Zone 3, Kaduna State, Edward Simon Buju, confirmed the incident on Tuesday.

In response to the tragic news, Okonkwo, a representative for the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, stated El-Rufai should be held accountable for the politician’s passing if the perpetrators are not found immediately.

Okonkwo, via his Twitter handle, insisted that El-Rufai, as the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of Kaduna State, would pay for Chintex’s death if her killers were not arrested.

The tweet reads: “The Labour Party Women Leader in Kaura, Kaduna State, Victoria Chintex, was shot dead on Monday, 28th Nov, by suspected assassins.

“The APC Governor of Kaduna State, El-Rufai, should be held responsible for her death as the CSO if the killers are not apprehended immediately.”