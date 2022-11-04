Elon Musk Set To Lay Off Half Of Twitter Workforce

World’s richest man, Elon Musk, is set to lay off about half of Twitter’s global workforce.

The tech mogul, who acquired the company in late October, has been effecting massive changes in the administration of the platform ever since he took over.

In an email sent to Twitter employees on Thursday evening, it was announced that layoffs would begin immediately, and fired workers should not return to work on Friday, New York Times reports.

The mail read in part, “In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global work force.

“We recognise that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward.”

Quoting anonymous sources, Bloomberg also reported on Thursday that coupled with firing half of its staff members, Musk was also planning to reverse the company’s existing work-from-anywhere policy.

Musk had earlier fired major executives in the company, including former CEO, Parag Agrawal; the Chief Financial Officer, Ned Segal; Chief legal officer, Vijaya Gadde; and general counsel, Sean Edgett.