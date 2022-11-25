Elon Musk To Restore All Banned, Suspended Twitter Accounts Next Week

New owner of Twitter and the wealthiest man in the world, Elon Musk, on Thursday revealed that Twitter was going to restore all banned account starting next week.

This came after he conducted a poll on Wednesday where he asked people to vote for or against reinstating all suspended accounts provided they haven’t broken the law or engaged in egregious spam.

READ ALSO: Twitter Reinstates Donald Trump’s Account After Poll

Musk tweeted, “Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam?” The options in the poll are simply, ‘Yes’ or ‘No’.

After the poll, 72 percent voted Yes, while the remaining 28 percent voted No. Elon Musk then tweeted, “The people have spoken. Amnesty begins next week. Vox Populi, Vox Dei.”