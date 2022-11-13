Embrace Self-Employment – NYSC DG Advises Corps Members

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brig. General Muhammad Fadah, has advised corps members to acquire vocational skills through the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme.

Fadah gave the charge on Saturday while addressing the 2022 Batch ‘C’ corps members deployed to Kano, Borno and Katsina states at the orientation camps in Kano and Katsina.

This was contained in a statement by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa who told corps members that learning skills will enable them become self-employed.

He also said that the acquisition of vocational skills would also enable them to create jobs for others.

Fadah also advised the corps members to adhere to the camp rules and regulations.

“Respect the constituted authorities, avoid fraud, cybercrimes, cultism, hard drugs and other vices. Always be good ambassadors of the NYSC,” he added.

He also charged them to identify the needs of their host communities and initiate projects that would improve their living standards.