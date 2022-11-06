EPL: Arsenal Beat Chelsea To Regain Top Spot

Arsenal returned to the summit of the Premier League table after defeating London rivals Chelsea 1-0 on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

Gabriel Magalhaes’ goal in the 63rd minute was enough to give the Gunners all three points in the game. Arsenal are now two points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

ALSO READ: ‘I’m Happy At Arsenal – Mikel Arteta Dispels Barcelona Links

Chelsea are now thirteen points off the league leaders and seventh on the league table.

With only one round of games remaining before the World Cup brings the Premier League on hold, Arsenal have emerged as a genuine contender to end City’s grip on the title.