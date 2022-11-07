EPL: Southampton Sack Manager, Ralph Hasenhuttl

Premier League side Southampton have sacked their manager Ralph Hasenhuttl after nearly four years in charge at the club.

The sack came after the Saints 4-1 defeat to Newcastle on Sunday, which left them in the relegation zone after six losses in nine top-flight games.

“#SaintsFC would like to express its sincere thanks to Ralph Hasenhüttl for all of his efforts, as well as the unwavering commitment he has shown throughout his time as manager,” Southampton wrote on Twitter.

Hasenhuttl helped to keep the team in the Premier League by guiding them to 16th in his first season in charge, followed by an 11th-placed finish in 2019/20, with 15th-placed finishes in his next two campaigns.