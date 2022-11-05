EPL: Wolves Appoint Julen Lopetugui As New Manager

Wolves have appointed former Spain and Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui as the club’s new manager.

Lopetegui now succeeds Bruno Lage, who was sacked on October 2 after winning just one of his final 15 games in charge.

He is slated to begin work on November 14, and his first game will be against Arsenal, which will be the last Premier League game before the World Cup in Qatar begins.

Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said: “Julen is a top coach with excellent experience at an elite level of the game, and we are very pleased to have agreed a deal to bring him to Wolves.

“Since the very beginning, Julen has been our number one choice to manage Wolves, and we look forward to welcoming him and his team when they join us in the coming weeks.”

“We are delighted to announce Julen Lopetegui will take charge as our new head coach on Monday, November 14.”