Ethiopia: I Will Nominate Obasanjo For Nobel Price, He Deserves To Be In Redesigned Naira – Atiku

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has hailed his former boss, Olusegun Obasanjo following his role in facilitating peace in Ethiopia, promising to nominate him for the Nobel Peace prize.

Atiku also stated that Obasanjo ought to be in the redesigned Naira note to inspire future generations of Nigerians to sacrifice for their nation and continent.

Atiku, who served as the vice president to President Obasanjo between 1999 and 2007, made the comment on Saturday while hailing his boss for facilitating peace in Ethiopia.

Obasanjo headed an African Union diplomatic mission which has led to a peace treaty between Ethiopia and Tigray after two years of devastating conflict that has claimed thousands of lives and left millions needing aid.

Reacting to the development, Atiku said Obasanjo is most deserving of a Nobel Peace Prize, and he will nominate him when entries are open for nominations.

He said: “I celebrate the extraordinary prowess of His Excellency, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, in bringing peace to Ethiopia. I am not surprised. I know my boss. He did the same thing in Liberia and São Tomé and Príncipe during our time in office. If for nothing else, he is most deserving of a Nobel Peace Prize, and I will nominate him when entries are open for nominations.

“Africa is blessed to have a statesman of such impeccable democratic credentials as Chief Obasanjo. A man whose image ought to be in the redesigned Naira note to inspire future generations of Nigerians to sacrifice for their nation and continent.

“On behalf of my family, I congratulate you, President Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR, for successfully ending the Ethiopia-Tigray conflict. And I thank God for the gift of wisdom and foresight He gave you, which you have used creditably to steer Nigeria and Africa on the right path.”

The surprise deal between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government and Tigrayan rebels was unveiled after little over a week of negotiations led by the African Union in South Africa and was hailed by the UN and the US among others.

