Ex-Convict Arrested For Theft Hours After Release From Prison

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 23-year-old ex-convict, Yakub Yusuf, for allegedly stealing valve covers of a fire truck under repairs.

Disclosing this in a statement on Thursday, the Command’s spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said that the suspect was arrested hours after his release from prison.

READ MORE: Police Intercept Man With Locally Made Semi-Automatic Pistol In Lagos

He said, “The suspect was arrested at 8:00 am on Saturday after regaining freedom following his one month prison sentence for stealing at Lagos state fuel dump at Alausa.

“An NGO facilitated his release by paying his fine on Friday, Nov. 11, just 10 days after his conviction on Nov. 1.

“Yusuf was arrested again after breaking into a Lagos State Fire Service premises, where he stole valve covers of old fire truck under repairs,” he revealed.

According to Hundeyin, the suspect has been taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.