Extra-ordinary And Impressive Features Of INFINIX Zero Ultra 5G

The Infinix zero ultra has been launched and is available for sale in Nigeria. Today, we are going to review the product features.

180W Thunder Charge;

The ZERO ULTRA is touted to charge quickly, it is the first smartphone in the industry to feature 180W Thunder Charge – going from 0% to 100% charge in just 12 minutes. This phone does give you a decent bang for your buck, doing a lot of things quite well, for a reasonable price.

200MP OIS resolution;

Images taken with the Zero Ultra came out crisp and clean. Infinix applied the highest cutting-edge 200MP OIS resolution to dramatically push mobile main cameras to a new level in the ZERO ULTRA. The smartphone can record at resolutions of 4K at 30 fps and 1080 at up to 60 frames per second. The quality is comparable to still images and has effective stabilization.

MediaTek Dimensity 920;

Infinix equipped the zero ultra with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm, next generation connectivity, Wi-Fi 6 enablement, 5G SIM and the latest Erdal Ergine 3.0 for powerful experience across networks and smooth gaming. The Zero ultra has 256 of memories storage and 13GB RAM for easy access of temporary file and multi-task.

3D curved AMOLED display;

Infinix ZERO ULTRA uses a 3D curved AMOLED display, which allows it to produce incredibly deep blacks in addition to bright colors. It has a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz and a resolution of 2400 x 1080. It’s a promising phone for day to day activities strongly performing office and academic activities.

Contents in Box;

Inside, you’ll find some documentations, the one-dollar X-Gold Club, a jelly case (wait, there’s more); the Type-C cable, a Type-C to 3.5mm audio jack dongle, a sim ejector pin, and the mythical 180W Thunder Charge with Type-C port as well

Warranty;

The ZERO ULTRA comes with a TÜV SÜD 36-Month Fluency Rating A, meaning users have a guaranteed 36 months of smoothness.

To keep up with more details on the Infinix Ultra and more fun stuff from Infinix Nigeria, follow them across their social media pages:

#InfinixZeroLaunch #ExploreBeyondWithInfinix