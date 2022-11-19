Fans Can Survive Without Alcohol During Games – FIFA Says

World football governing body FIFA has told fans attending the World Cup in Qatar that they will survive without taking alcohol when games are ongoing.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in a news conference in Doha that World Cup fans would survive for three hours a day without beer after the sale of alcohol at stadiums was banned.

“I think personally if for three hours a day you cannot drink a beer, you will survive,” Infantino said.

“The same applies in France, Spain, Scotland.”

FIFA’s decision to ban alcohol at stadiums where World Cup games will be played in Qatar has been met with backlash.

Ace English journalist Piers Morgan while reacting to the ban on alcohol sales at stadiums, noted that it is terrible that England fans can’t get drunk in stadiums at the Qatar World Cup.

In a tweet today, Piers wrote: “Terrible that England fans can’t get drunk in stadiums at the Qatar World Cup, especially after how impeccably they behaved at the Euros final last year.”