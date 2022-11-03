Femi Otedola Rents N2.2bn Yatch Ahead Of 60th Birthday

Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola has spent 3 million pounds, which is about a 2.2 billion naira to rent Aristotle Onassis’ Christina O super luxury yacht ahead of his 60th birthday.

In celebration of his 60th birthday which holds this Friday, November 4th, the astute businessman and Chairman of Geregu, rented the super yacht.

The super yacht belongs to one of Femi Otedola’s childhood idols, the late Greek shipping magnate, Aristotle Onassis, who was once regarded as the richest man in the world.

Otedola rented the yacht to celebrate his 60th birthday in it with his family and friends.

