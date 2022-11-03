FG Pays ASUU Half Month Salaries For October

The Federal Government only paid lecturers under the aegis of the Academic Staff Union of Universities for 18 working days in the month of October.

According to The PUNCH, lecturers and senior members of ASUU, who spoke under strict confidence noted that the government only paid half salaries.

READ ALSO: ASUU: Release Withheld Salaries, NLC Urges FG

Recall that ASUU called off its eight-month-old strike on October 14, 2022. Lecturers were encouraged to resume back to work by the union on that same day.

A senior member of the National Executive Council, who spoke to The Punch said, “We were only paid for the days after the strike. I received a half salary. Other members are angry right now, they are blaming the NEC for calling off the strike.”

Another member, who confirmed the development, said, “Yes, it is true, I received half salary. It seems the government is set to kill unionism in the country but we are ready for them.”