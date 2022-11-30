FG Pays ASUU Lecturers’ Full Salary For November, Withholds Arrears

Lecturers who are members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) have received their full salaries for November 2022.

A senior union member at the Bayero University Kano (BUK) said: “Some of our members have started receiving salaries, and I can confirm to you that we received our full salaries for the month of November. However, the arrears are still withheld.”

The National Executive Council (NEC) of ASUU is slated to hold a crucial meeting in the coming days over the withheld salaries.

ASUU called off its eight-month-old strike on October 14, 2022. However, the union is still trying to get the Federal government to pay remuneration for the period the lecturers’ were on strike.