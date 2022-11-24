FG Reiterates Commitment To Develop Smart Cities

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to developing smart cities with world-class designs, new building technology and innovations in the country.

According to the Works and Housing State minister, Umar El-Yakub, this was as plans to construct Abuja Diaspora Smart City, a model city that would provide 17,000 housing units were unveiled.

The minister made this known on Tuesday while speaking with journalists after a visit to the proposed site.

He revealed that the project, which would be built on 700 hectares of land in Kabusu district of the Federal Capital Territory, would be under the supervision of the Federal Housing Authority.

According to El-Yakub the model city will be an opportunity for Nigerians living abroad to own, invest and build a property.

He said, “What we have here is called the Abuja model/diaspora smart city. I can assure you that this project will commence very soon because planning has been in the works for many years.

“This massive development will be one of a kind with over 700 hectares of land. It will be one of the iconic developments.

“Our plan and model is to entice Nigerians living abroad and invest in this diaspora city. It will also be an opportunity for them to own property in Nigeria. The entire community is going to be a city of its own. Planning, designing, certification and approval are ongoing.”

Umar said that partnership with private developers would be used for the development of the housing project.

“It will be built based on public-private partnership. The agency doesn’t get appropriation from the federation account. This model city will be built through Private Public Partnership but we will be providing direct infrastructural amenities.

“It is going to be a smart city with everything it entails, green buildings will be there and other innovative buildings,” he announced.