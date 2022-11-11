FIFA Confirms Kizz Daniel, Others To Perform At 2022 World Cup

World football body, FIFA has confirmed that Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, would be performing at the Coca-Cola Fan Festival event in Doha, Qatar.

In a tweet via its official Twitter handle on Friday, FIFA said Kizz Daniel alongside 20 other artistes will take part in the fan festival as part of the FIFA Sound lineup over the 29-day tournament at Al Bidda Park.

Other music acts confirmed as headliners for the festival include American DJ and Music Producer, Diplo; Canadian singer, Nora Fatehi; American singer, Trinidad Cardona, and Scotland singer, Calvin Harris.According to FIFA, Kizz Daniel will take the headline mainstage on November 23, 2022, while Diplo will perform on November 22.

Canadian’s Fatehi will take the stage on November 29, American singer Trinidad Cardona will perform on December 1, and Scotland’s Harris will thrill the audience on December 10.

Confirming Kizz Daniel’s appearance, FIFA shared a post of its headliners with the caption, “Some HUGE names. Who would you want to see most?

“The #FIFAFanFestival line-up has been confirmed! 🤩 @diplo – 22nd November @KizzDaniel – 23rd November @Nora Fatehi – 29th November @TrinidadCMusic – 1st December @CalvinHarris – 10th December”