Fire Guts Tejuosho Market

Another fire incident has occurred at the Tejuosho market in Yaba, Lagos, hours after the fire that started in a building in Victoria Island.

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Response Management Agency (LASEMA), Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, on Tuesday said that emergency responders are at the scene of the Yaba fire.

“Our team is on the ground,” he said. “There have been no casualties so far. We are on top of the situation.”

Margaret Adeseye, the director of the Lagos Fire and Rescue Service, in an update via Twitter said the fire gutted the “Tailor Market behind the ultra modern Tejuosho Market, Yaba, Lagos.”

“The Fire which involved the clothing and tailoring materials section of the market is being subdued by the Lagos Firefighters.”

Earlier, a bank building under construction was gutted by fire in the Victoria Island of Lagos leading to the death of a man.

The incident left nine other men with various degrees of burns.