Fire Razes 14 Classrooms, Admin Block In Kano

Kano State Fire Service has disclosed that 14 classrooms, an administrative block and toilets at Tsangaya Model Boarding Primary School, Kiyawa village, Bagwai Local Government Area in Kano were razed down by fire on Sunday, November 27.

Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Fire Service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi said the incident occurred around 1pm. It reportedly began from the solar system at the administrative block main parlour.

The statement read, ”We received a distress call at about 01:05pm from Hon Ghaddafi Sani-Bagwai and immediately sent our rescue team to the scene at about 01:30pm to stop the fire from spreading to the other classes.

“A ground floor building of about 400 x 400 ft used as a Tsangaya Model Boarding Primary School, 14 classes, 12 offices from the administrative block and 21 toilets were completely razed by the inferno.”