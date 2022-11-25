First Lady, Tinubu’s Wife, Others To Attend APC South-South Women Rally

Aishat Buhari, the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu and top chieftains are expected in Calabar, Cross River State capital, Saturday for the Southsouth women rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wife of Cross River State Governor, Linda Ayade, made this known yesterday in Calabar.

She told reporters that women in the Southsouth had been mobilised to embark on a rally for the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Ayade said women in the geopolitical zone backed the APC standard-bearer and would prove their support tomorrow with a large turnout.

She said: “Women have the political will and population and Cross River State has no security challenges. Women across Cross River and other states are safe and will bring their husbands and children of voting age to the rally.

“Women are the managers of families and anywhere they go, they take along their husbands and children. We are expecting them tomorrow to come along with their families to fill Calabar Stadium.”

Cognizance was given to the sterling qualities of Asiwaju Tinubu that endeared him to the women, and the reason they were mobilising and were ready to vote for him.