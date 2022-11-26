First Photos From Rita Dominic, Fidelis Anosike White Wedding

Actress Rita Dominic and Daily Times publisher Fidelis Anosike are now officially married.

Their white wedding ceremony which was attended by families, friends, and colleagues of the couple and took place in North Yorkshire in England on Saturday.

Nollywood celebrities including Kate Henshaw, Chioma Akpotha, Blessing Egbe, Michelle Dede, and Mildred Okwo were also present at the ceremony.

See photos below: