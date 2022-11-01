Flood Won’t Cause Food Scarcity In Nigeria – Minister Of Agriculture

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammed Abubakar, has disclosed that there wouldn’t be a food shortage in the coming months due to flooding in the country.

Abubakar stated this while fielding questions from lawmakers on Monday at the budget defence session of the ministry before the National Assembly.

Some lawmakers tried to find out from the minister the possible effects of flooding on farming in the country.

But Mohammed said, “The main concern about food scarcity, in the coming months, we will not allow that to happen. I can guarantee you by the Grace of God because we have measures in place.

“One of the measures is dry season farming, which we have in place, and the money, we are working with the Ministry of Finance, we have gotten money from financing agencies, one of them is AFDB, and we will intensify dry season farming.”