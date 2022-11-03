Floods Recognise No Political Party, Diri Calls For Unity

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has again called for unity among the leaders and political class in the state, saying the problems of the state can be solved collectively when unity prevails in the state.

Diri spoke at the 11th edition of the state’s annual thanksgiving held at the Ecumenical Centre in Igbogene, Yenagoa, on Wednesday.

He cited this year’s devastating floods in Bayelsa State as one of the incidents that show that the political class were in the same boat.

He stated that the flood disaster and its overwhelming impacts did not recognise party lines, stressing that the natural catastrophe had reinforced the need for the leaders and people of the state to embrace unity and love for one another.

The governor said, “This flood did not affect people along party lines. It should be a clear message to us that we have common challenges and we can only solve them when we are united. Let us not be deceived into fractionalising to suit the political interest of politicians who look for us only when they need our votes.”

He commended the people of the state for their resilience, courage and demonstrating the spirit of sharing in the midst of the massive flooding, adding that he was energised by what he saw when he toured various impacted communities to empathise with the people.

While admonishing the people not to despair, Diri further said, “Out of the little that they manage to rescue from their farms, they have given me provision of foodstuff. It is the authentic generous Ijaw spirit, which looks out for each other. I have never been more proud of our people than at this time. Perhaps if the naysayers leave the comfort of their homes, they too will appreciate the mood of the people.”