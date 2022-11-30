Florida Doctor Accused Of Raping Sedated Patients Found Dead

The Florida doctor accused of raping two women while they were under anesthesia for cosmetic surgery had been found dead in a ditch close to his home.

In connection with the assaults on his 51- and 73-year-old patients, Dr. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, of Naples, was charged on Nov. 21 with two charges of sexual battery to a physically helpless person.

On Tuesday, Nov. 29, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the doctor was found dead, the Naples Daily News reported.

An incident report cited by the Daily Beast says Salata’s body was found during a welfare check after his ankle monitor hadn’t budged for several hours on Monday, Nov. 28.

After finding his boot sticking up in local woods, police discovered the doctor’s body, with a gunshot wound to the head and a handgun lying nearby.

Salata, who had practiced medicine for over 30 years, left two notes, his credit cards and his wedding ring at his home before his death, according to the report cited by the Daily Beast.

Police stressed that his death has not yet been ruled a suicide because an autopsy hasn’t been completed, but a spokesperson told the outlet that it “does not appear to be suspicious.”

Salata had been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting two women who were undergoing procedures at his office, according to police.

The 51-year-old victim told investigators that Salata administered laughing gas during a procedure last month, when she felt him touch her private parts. When she questioned him about what he was doing, he stopped.

He then used more gas and offered her an unknown clear liquid — possibly tequila — to drink, leading her to become intoxicated and pass out. She said she later saw Salata performing oral sex and penetrating her.

The other woman also told cops that Salata raped her during her procedure.

Judge Michael Provost had set a $100,000 bond for Salata, who paid cash bail to the courts and bonded out from jail, the Naples Daily News reported.