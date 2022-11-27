Genevieve Nnaji Makes First Public Appearance In Months

Social media is agog after famous Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji was spotted in public for the first time in months.

Genevieve was recently spotted at an event in Abidjan, delivering a speech.

She spoke to delegates at this year’s edition of the Creative Africa Nexus which centered on discussing the importance of the movie industry to Africa’s development.

The Creative Africa Nexus is an event where Africa’s top creative minds, business moguls, policymakers, and influencers come together to explore the most innovative ways to expand trade and global expansion of the creative and cultural industries.

After clips and images of Genevieve at the event circulated on social media, her fans expressed excitement and delight over her reappearance.