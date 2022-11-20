Glo takes Festival of Joy prizes to Abuja

Globacom on Friday continued spreading joy to its subscribers across the country as it presented prizes to another set of winners of its Festival of Joy promotion in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

While the winners were all ecstatic about their prizes, the day belonged to 42-year-old automobile engineer, Mr. Adeosun Adedayo, who drove home a brand-new Kia car.

He said Glo had fulfilled his dream of owning a brand-new car. “I never had a premonition of this coming at this time, even though I opted to participate in the promo. Dr. Mike Adenuga and Globacom have proven to be real ‘talk and do masters’ who have changed my life. Nothing compares to a brand-new car”, he stated. Mr. Adedayo said the news was too good to be believed initially and that it was only after he confirmed the authenticity of the calls from Glo informing him of the car prize that he shouted in delight.

One of the winners of the sewing machines was Mr. Aruwa Samuel, who is a police officer with the FCT Police Command. He described the sewing machine as an appropriate gift for his wife, a fashion designer who had only one machine and had always designed to have a second one. He thanked Globacom for making it possible for him to win the prize.

Other winners equally expressed their appreciation to Glo. One of the rechargeable fan winners, Tamar Yahaya, an Entrepreneur from Kaduna, declared: “Globacom has solved the problem of coping with heat, especially at night when I desire sound sleep and there is poor supply of power. Now, sleep can be fun again for me, she affirmed.

Globacom’s Regional Manager for Abuja and Nasarawa, Kemi Kaka, who spoke at the event said that the company had always touched the lives of its subscribers through unique promos that gave them opportunities to win life-changing prizes.

“Two days ago, we began presenting prizes to winners of Festival of Joy promotion. The first house winner, Ibrahim Akindele, who is a student of Ekiti State University, took possession of a three-bedroom house in Ibadan. Just yesterday, several subscribers who also emerged winners in the Ibadan area also went home with their prizes including a brand new car, power generators, sewing machines and rechargeable fans”, he disclosed. Kaka informed the audience that the grand prize of a three-bedroom house was still available to be won in Abuja, along with other prizes such as power generators, sewing machines, and rechargeable fans.

He, therefore, called on Glo subscribers to dial *611# to participate in the Festival of Joy promo. “Subscribers are required to recharge with N500 weekly to stand a chance to win the rechargeable fans, N2,500 monthly recharge for the Sewing Machine, N5,000 monthly recharge for the generator, and N10,000 monthly recharge for the car. “Those subscribers who have their eyes set on winning the grand prizes of 3-bedroom houses, have to make data subscription(s) of at least N20,000 during the promo period”, he explained.