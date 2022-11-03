Gov Wike Inaugurates 100,000 Special Assistants

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has inaugurated his 100,000 recently appointed Special Assistants, stating that they will determine the direction the state will go in the 2023 general elections.

The governor made the comment while inaugurating the Special Assistants at the Adokiye Amasiemaka Stadium on Thursday.

He urged the SAs to ensure they listen to what the people at the grassroots are saying and advise him properly on the decision to take.

Gov. Wike said “It is you that hear directly from the people. It is you that know the feelings of the people about us . It is you that will tell us if we are doing well or not. What do they want, what are they liking?

“It is you that we want to hear from. From you to the ward Liaison Officers from the ward Liaison Officers to the constituency Liaison Officers and then from there they move it to the office of the governor. So that we will know if our people are happy with us. Where do they want us to go? We will hear from you.

“Moreso , this is a political period, hear from the people, what are they saying, so that you will be able to advise the governor, so I will know what position to take.

“It is you that will determine the decision that Rivers people will take.”