Governors Should Aid Police In Infrastructure Building – AbdulRazaq

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has promised to bring to the attention of his fellow governors the need to assist the police to develop their barracks and other infrastructure.

AbdulRazaq said this on Tuesday in Ilorin, the state capital, at the inauguration of a model police station built by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba.

“At the next Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) meeting, I will raise the issue of the governors assisting the police to develop their infrastructure. As a result, we will try as much as possible to replicate this building in the state,” he said.

He hinted that Kwara was arguably the safest state in the country.

“We are grateful to the Nigeria Police Force for making Kwara arguably the safest in Nigeria. There might be noise here and there, but by and large, we are safe in the state. Thanks to the police force.

“We are grateful that Kwara is one of the states to benefit from this kind of structure. Needless to say that the police have undergone various development stages. This is another landmark where the police infrastructure and welfare are upgraded.

“I feel very proud that this type of infrastructure is here in the state. We will go back to see what we can do in our budget for next year, which we are about to submit to the House of Assembly.”

IGP Baba urged members of the police community to assist in maintaining and preserving the building stating it would bring policing closer to the people.

He pointed, “This is an edifice that combines office and accommodation. It will bring the policing policy very closer to the people. The police will work in an environment that is conducive.

“Officers and men will be here 24 hours, very close to the house is the office. So, we expect that there will be more dedication; we expect that there will be more motivational things that will happen. We expect that service delivery will be enhanced.

“I want to appeal that the edifice belongs to members of the public. It does not belong to any police officer. The public needs to protect it under any circumstance. It is here to provide an environment that is conducive for security.”

The Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, expressed appreciation to the police command for the proximity of the station to Okoolowo in Ilorin West Local Government Area where kidnappings had been rampant.