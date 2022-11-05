Gunmen Allegedly Abduct 3 Oil Workers In Bakassi Peninsula

Gunmen suspected to be affiliated with the Biafra Nation League have allegedly abducted three oil workers in the Bakassi Peninsula.

It was gathered that the workers were on their way to work when the incident happened on Saturday morning.

According to The Punch, the gunmen also took away the boat conveying the workers along with their equipment.

The oil firm operates in Atabong area in the Bakassi Peninsula and the victims’ whereabouts remained unknown as of the time of this report.

When contacted, the state Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Irene Ugbo, did not take her calls or respond to text message.