Gunmen Invade University of Ibadan, Kill NECO Official

An official of the National Examination Council, NECO, identified as Vincent Odinko, has been reportedly killed by unidentified gunmen during an attack on the staff quarters of the University of Ibadan.

It was gathered that Odinko, who resided in the boys quarters was killed, while his personal items, which included a phone and a laptop were stolen.

It was learnt that the gunmen broke into the BQ of a staff building where Odinko lived with his family.

Odinko was working with the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination Internal Unit, Ibadan branch of NECO.

The police are yet to give detail of the incident as of the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, said investigations had commenced to discover the detail of the incident.

“Investigations have since commenced. Updates would be provided, please,” Osifeso is quoted to have said.