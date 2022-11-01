I Haven’t Decided On Candidate To Support For Presidency – Wike

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has revealed that he is still undecided on who he will support for presidency in the 2023 election.

Wike stated this on Monday during the inauguration of 319 ward and 32 constituency liaison officers at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

According to him, those flying PDP’s flag in the governorship, House of Representatives, Senate and House of Assembly in the state will all win.

“PDP will win our State. I am not hiding it as far as the governorship, House of Reps, Senate and State Assembly are concerned.

“The other one we have not decided until the right thing is done,” he said.