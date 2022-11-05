I Know I Make Many Club Bangers, But I Feel Like A Pastor – Wizkid

Grammy award winner, Wizkid has revealed that his lyrics are different from his true feelings as a spiritual being.

Wizkid made the statement in an interview with The Guardian, recalling how he discovered his love of music in church.

According to the ‘Soco’ crooner, hymns taught him “how to feel.” He noted that he is the youngest of 11 children, raised by a Christian mother and polygamous Muslim father who had three wives.”

He said even though he makes songs that make people dance and be happy in clubs, he still feels like a pastor.

“I’m a very spiritual human being. I know I make a lot of club records, but I feel like a pastor, really,” he said.

He also noted that crime and music were the only two options for survival while growing up.

“Music was more than a hobby for me, more than a talent. It was my escape. I was in the hood. It was either [music] or turn to crime. That’s why I don’t joke with music,” Wizkid said.

Machala also recounted that his parents wanted him to be a lawyer or doctor and how difficult it was to make music instead of what his parents wanted.

Wiz explained: “My parents wanted me to be a lawyer or a doctor. That was a very hard conversation to have when I said I wanted to make music. I had to just prove [myself] to them.”