I Made Just N30,000 Per Movie Acting In Nollywood – Skit-Maker Nons Miraj

Instagram comedian and skit-maker Chinonso Ukah, widely known as Nons Miraj, has revealed that content creation has changed her life and given her freedom she didn’t have as a Nollywood actress.

The content creator made this known in an interview with Saturday Beats. She added that she received N30k per movie as an actress in Nollywood. But with content creation, she can dictate how much she wants.

Nons noted that she greatly enjoys the reward she gets from skit-making.

ALSO READ: BBNaija Star, Khloe Blows Hot At Church Trolls (Video)

She said, “Content creation has changed my life in a very big way. I remember when I used to act in Nollywood films, I would be paid as little as N30,000, and they would keep me on set for one week. Sometimes, one would get stressed. They won’t even give one preferential treatment. But, with skits, one does things on one’s accord.

“One is not working under anybody. One dictates the amount one wants to be paid based on the services one is rendering to the people that are paying for adverts. The life is just soft and sweet. Content creation is beautiful, as long as one is doing the right thing.”