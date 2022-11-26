I Make Millions Wearing Red Bra – Uche Maduagwu Reveals

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has revealed that he makes a lot of money wearing a bra to create content for social media.

He claimed that he makes millions wearing a bra, adding that his university degree doesn’t fetch him anything close to what he gets from wearing underwear.

Uche advised his followers to focus on their legitimate hustle and not allow shame or criticism to make them stop making money legitimately.

He wrote: “I have made a lot of money with my ‘RED BRA’ than what my University Degree has ever given me. My management said I should not say this, but I make million wearing the Red Bra. Some of you are busy making jest and criticizing me while I smile to my BANK every week.”

“Dear followers, whatever you do that brings you money legitimately, please don’t let anyone distract or ridicule you.”