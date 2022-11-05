I Might Still Become A Pastor – Tonto Dikeh

Renowned Nollywood actress turned politician Tonto Dikeh has revealed that God ordained her to be a pastor.

The deputy governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Rivers state made this revelation during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo.

Tonto Dikeh, while commenting on her reason for joining politics, revealed that she had ventured into different career paths despite once being a church girl with dreams of becoming a pastor.

“I’m an opportunist with this thing called acting or entertainment. But for God, he has ordained that step already. For me, I was just swimming in a swimming pool,” she said.

“I mean, I was a church girl going to be a pastor. I was supposed to be a pastor, I still might be. Depending on where God is taking me to,” she added.