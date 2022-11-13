I Thought Of Committing Suicide After I Lost My Record Deal – Chinko Ekun

Nigerian rapper Chinko Ekun has explained how he went from singing “no more insufficient funds” to becoming a man with insufficient funds, contemplating suicide.

He shared his story with Pastor Bolaji of Harvesters International and gave details of how his life went downhill after he lost his record deal.

According to the ‘Able God crooner,’ his career went smoothly until he had an issue with his record label boss and had to leave the apartment the record label gave him.

ALSO READ: How I Almost Became A ‘Runs Girl’ – Shade Ladipo

Chinko revealed how he was homeless and had to squat with his friend, Aloma, on the island after losing everything.

In his words: “One day I woke up around 6 am and went to the beach and thought about jumping into it because I’m not the type to ask around for help because I always try to be contented. I challenged God and told him I had never worshipped anything else; if I did now, it would be his fault. Three months after that encounter, my life changed. I was able to record some songs, collect my royalties, get back on my feet and get my own place and even buy myself the exact car I lost.”