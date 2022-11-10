I Told Aggrieved Govs My Worries – Bala Mohammed

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has stated that he is highly connected to the aggrieved Peoples Democratic Party governors.

Mohammed said this on Wednesday when the aggrieved governors paid him a solidarity visit in Bauchi.

He revealed that he shared his fears and worries with the governors during the visit.

The governor hosted his Rivers, Abia, Benue and Enugu state counterparts-Nyesom Wike, Okezie Ikpeazu, Samuel Ortom and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, was absent as he was said to be out of the country.

The governors arrived the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, Bauchi in four chartered aircrafts – 5N- BZS, 5N-RSG, 5N-AOO and 5N-IZY, and were driven straight to the Presidential Lodge also known as Ramat House.

During their meeting, Mohammed reportedly bared his mind on the developments in the state chapter of the party as well as the personal issues he had with the PDP flag bearer.

Addressing the media shortly before going into their meeting, the governors described themselves as the bedrock of the party, adding that they were open to reconciliation.

In response, Mohammed, who was full of appreciation to the governors for the visit, noted that he was with them but they “excommunicated” him.

He said, “I am supposed to be with them but they excommunicated me for reasons best known to them but I am highly connected to each and every one of them. There is hardly a day I don’t call or speak to one of them because in politics, you go with the people you share things in common with.

“This presidency (Presidential primaries) that we ran when my brother was defeated, who in turn defeated me, has brought us close and of course at the governors forum, we are very close. One thing I appreciate about them is that they look at your challenges. They are not going back for a second term but they are always worried about others.

“Their own particular ideas, principles may be slightly different from mine, but certainly, I feel their pains as much as they feel my own pains. We share so much in common.”

He said the governors knew his challenges which he said included what he described as treachery in the state chapter of the PDP.

Mohammed said: “They know I have challenges in Bauchi, the challenges of anti-party, the challenges of undercutting, treachery and mischief. But of course, politics is about all these. And when you know that you have people of this stature and calibre behind you, you feel fulfilled.

“I’m happy they are here and I’ll have the opportunity of confiding in people that I believe I can confide in, some of my worries, fears, apprehensions and that of my state.

“So, I’m happy that you came because some of those things may not be said on the telephone, but to say that as PDP members from the same family, I always see you as fellow comrades in this journey of life. I thank you most sincerely for taking the trouble to come.”