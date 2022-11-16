I Want Ronaldo To Remain At Manchester United – Peter Schmeichel

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has informed the club to do everything to stop Cristiano Ronaldo from leaving Old Trafford.

In a recent interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo accused the club of ‘betraying’ him, disclosing disclosed that he has ‘no respect’ for Erik ten Hag.

However, Schmeichel hoped that Ronaldo and the club settle their differences.

“I believe in fairytales. I’m a big, big fan of Ronaldo – and I’m a big fan of Manchester United having the best players in the world,” Schmeichel told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast.

“I hope there will be an opportunity where his people and Manchester United can sit down and talk this through and find a solution, because I really want Cristiano to stay a Manchester United player.

“I feel really sorry for Manchester United, United fans and Ronaldo that this has come out like it has.”