I Will Only Charge In Dollars – Akah Nnani On Naira Fall

Popular Nollywood actor Akah Nnani has expressed frustration over the constant drop of the Naira against the Dollar.

The actor and media personality, who is currently abroad, lamented the cost of things on the backdrop of the current economic situation with the Naira against the Dollar.

ALSO READ: Falling Naira: EFCC Threatens To Arrest Nigerian Hoarding Dollars

In the hilarious clip that did not fail to convey his timely message, Akah Nnani noted he sleeps and wakes up, and the Naira falls further. He added that he has to think and calculate before he spends as little as $10 because of the exchange rate.

He noted that he would only receive payments for jobs in Dollars.

See video below