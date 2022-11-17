I’d Always Choose Offline Success Over Online Noise – Whitemoney To Critics

Hazel Onyeze, widely known as Whitemoney, has slammed critics who believe success is only measured through social media engagements.

The reality TV star took to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal that God’s wisdom helps him go through life and its challenges and put food on his table.

He further noted that he would always choose offline success over online noise.

He wrote: “PSA!!!! Comments and likes don’t feed me SIR/MA, but the wisdom from God almighty which helps me navigate life and it’s challenges put enough food on my table and that of my family. I chose offline success over online noise anytime any day”