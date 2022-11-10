Ifeanyi Adeleke: Davido Postpones AWAY Festival To Spend Time With Family

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has postponed the upcoming AWAY festival as he continues to mourn his late son, Ifeanyi.

His management released a statement on the festival’s Instagram page on Wednesday night announcing the postponement of his AWAY festival.

According to the statement, the upcoming AWAT festival has been postponed to 2023 as he desires to spend time with his family and loved ones.

Recall that the singer had lost his beloved son, Ifeanyi on October 31st.

The statement reads: “We have made the difficult but necessary decision to postpone the A.W.A.Y Festival until Saturday, November 18, 2023. It is necessary for Davido to spend time with his family and loved ones at this time.

“To all ticket buyers, your tickets will be honored for the 2023 date.

“Thank you for understanding and we look forward to seeing you all in the near future.”