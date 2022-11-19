‘Ijo Laba Laba’ Singer Crayon Opens Up On His Porn Addiction

Charles Chibueze Chukwu famously known as Crayon has opened up on his past pornography addiction.

The singer, on Friday, took to his verified Twitter page to disclose how he was once addicted to watching pornography.

He also revealed that Victoria Cakes was his favourite pornstar, adding that he has now repented and stopped the addiction.

ALSO READ: I Miss Street Football, Trenches, Says ‘Ijo Laba Laba’ Crooner Crayon

He wrote: “Back in the days when I used to be a porn addict , na Victoria cakes be my favorite pornstar! Thank God say I don repent I no dey do world things again. I am a changed man. Hallelujah!”

However, some critics rose to berate the singer for having such an addiction.

The Ijo Laba Laba singer replied them with, “Who never f**k up hands in the air?”