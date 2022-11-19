I’ll Be Contesting As President Of Nigeria – Hanks Anuku

Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku, has opened up on his intention to run for the office of the presidency.

This comes few hours after he debunked reports that suggested that he is mentally ill after a video of him wandering the streets with dirty clothes surfaced online.

In a chat with Premium Times, Hanks declared that he would never be in the condition that people wish him to be. He assured Nigerians that he was strong, sane, and wealthy.

According to the veteran actor, he would be contesting for Nigerian president, although he did not reveal the year it would happen.

He said: “I will never be what they say I am because I am more significant than that. I am in Asaba at the moment, and I’m doing ok. I am alive, sane, strong, blessed and wealthy. I will be contesting as President of Nigeria”