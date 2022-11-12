I’ll Lock Kemi Olunloyo Up – Halima Abubakar Threatens

Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar has threatened to send investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo back to prison.

The actress who has been dragging Apostle Johnson recently was left infuriated after Kemi Olunloyo defended him.

Taking to her Instagram story, Halima Abubakar, who is currently bedridden promised to send her back to prison.

ALSO READ: Nollywood: Halima Abubakar Quits Acting Due To Illness

She pointed out the irony of how Kemi was defending the same man, who sent her to prison.

“If I no lock u Kemi investigative journalist, same person wey lock u. Not the ph man o… The one am sure u didn’t know about will relock you..you get mind still come defend same person wey lock u up. The 500k never finish? One release you, the other carry you…carry bad luck like perfume, police station don turn your bedroom…sit down.. Kemi.”