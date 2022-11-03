‘I’m Happy At Arsenal – Mikel Arteta Dispels Barcelona Links

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has revealed that he is not interested in replacing Xavi at La Liga giants Barcelona.

Reports have linked Arteta to Barcelona in the past week due to his impressive performance with Arsenal this season.

Xavi’s side couldn’t make it past the Champions League group stage for a second year running, but Arteta insisted Barcelona were on a “really good path” despite that disappointment.

“What I can say is that I’m extremely happy and proud to be where I am,” Arteta said ahead of Arsenal’s Europa League meeting with FC Zurich.

“Barcelona now are on a really good path. I think they have a phenomenal coach who is an absolute legend at the club and has lifted the whole place.

“You have to be very respectful of that.”

Arteta began his playing career at Barcelona’s academy but never played for the senior team.