I’m Receiving Death Threats Over Oil Reforms – NNPC GMD, Mele Kyari

The Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC Ltd), Mr Mele Kyari, has revealed that he is receiving death threats due to the ongoing reformation in the NNPC.

Kyari disclosed this Wednesday in Abuja at the Legislative Transparency and Accountability summit organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Anti-Corruption.

The summit is titled, ‘Enhancing Transparency and Accountability in the Oil and Gas Sector: Challenges and Prospects.’

Kyari said that due to the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), many ongoing changes are affecting the old order.

He said the company had taken down several illegal oil refineries affecting the volume of oil production in the country.

The GMD said that due to the activities and effects of the illegal refineries, daily crude oil production had been reduced by 700,000 barrels.

“Without mincing words, I want to say that this industry is on a threshold of change, there is massive change going on, and it is very expensive and of a personal cost to many people, including myself.

“There is a threat to life. I can say this, I have several death threats but we are not bothered about this, we believe that no one dies unless it is his time.

“But this is the cost of change. When people move away from what they are used to and are faced with something new that will take away value and benefit from them, they will react. That reaction is beneficial to all of us, and we will work together to make sure it works out,“ he said.