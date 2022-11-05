Inferno: Lagos Govt. Shuts Eko Bridge, Diverts Traffic For Emergency Rehabilitation Work

Lagos State Government has announced the diversion of traffic from Ebute-Ero/Apongbon inwards Costain-Ijora-Olopa of the Eko Bridge from today, Saturday, November 5, 2022, to allow for emergency rehabilitation work.

The measure followed the fire incident that occurred in the early hours of Friday, November 4, 2022, under Eko Bridge at the Ijora-Olopa section which damaged some parts of the bridge.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, while highlighting the alternative routes, explained that the diversion will allow the Federal Ministry of Works carry out a comprehensive integrity assessment to ascertain the level of damage caused by the fire incidence for the safety of motorists.

READ ALSO: No Life Lost As Fire Guts NYSC Headquarters In Abuja

“In line with this development, motorists are advised to navigate their destinations using Ebute Ero to Police Post through Adeniji-Adele Bridge to access Carter (Idumota) Bridge to Ijora Olopa to Ijora Oloye to Iganmu through Costain to continue their journey,” Oladeinde said.

Oladeinde, therefore, urged motorists to use alternatively, Ebute Ero to Police Post to access Adeniji-Adele Bridge through the Third Mainland Bridge to Adekunle to Herbert Macaulay Way through Adekunle Street opposite Panti Police Station.

He also said Alagomeji can be used to access Murtala Mohammed Way through Oyingbo to Iddo to Ijora Olopa through Ijora Oloye to Iganmu and Costain to connect the desired destinations.

Oladeinde added that Ijora Olopa (by LAWMA Headquarters) through Eko Bridge to Costain will also be open to motorists from Monday, November 7, 2022.

Assuring that the State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, has been deployed along the alternative routes to minimize inconveniences, Oladeinde stressed that “the state government is fully committed to ensuring the safety of the commuting public within the metropolis.”